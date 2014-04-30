Calendar » Philip Glass Ensemble

April 30, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2925 or (805) 893-3535

La Belle et la Bête

Film by Jean Cocteau | Music by Philip Glass

Conducted by Michael Riesman

Philip Glass Ensemble

“A new form invented by Philip Glass, completely unexpected and absolutely successful.” Le Monde (Paris)

One of the most celebrated and unique works in Philip Glass’ recent career, his live interpretation of Jean Cocteau’s masterpiece La Belle et la Bête is also his most challenging experiment in synchronizing music with film. For this production, Glass removed the film’s original dialogue track and score by Georges Auric and replaced it with his own musical score played live by the Philip Glass Ensemble. The dialogue is performed live by the vocalists who are synchronized with the actors in the film.

“Jean Cocteau’s work was central to the modern art movement of the 20th century. More than any other artist of his time, he again and again addressed questions of art, immortality and the creative process as subjects of his work. La Belle et la Bête is an extremely thoughtful and subtle reflection on the life of an artist. Presented as a simple fairy tale, it soon becomes clear that the film takes on a deeper subject-the very nature of the creative process.” – Philip Glass