Philip Levine
2011-2012 U.S. Poet Laureate and
2013 Wallace Stevens Award Recipient
An Evening of Poetry
“A large, ironic Whitman of the industrial heartland... quintessentially urban.” The New York Times
Born in Detroit to Russian-Jewish immigrants, Philip Levine toiled away in auto factories in his youth and went on to become the 18th Poet Laureate of the United States and a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer. His early experiences provided the grist for “gritty, fiercely unpretentious free verse about American manliness, physical labor, simple pleasures and profound grief” (Publishers Weekly). Join us for a very special evening with this national treasure.
Distinguished Visiting Fellow in the UCSB College of Creative Studies
- Starts: January 16, 2014 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
