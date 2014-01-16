Calendar » Philip Levine

January 16, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2863 or (805) 893-3535

Philip Levine

FREE Event

2011-2012 U.S. Poet Laureate and

2013 Wallace Stevens Award Recipient

An Evening of Poetry

“A large, ironic Whitman of the industrial heartland... quintessentially urban.” The New York Times

Born in Detroit to Russian-Jewish immigrants, Philip Levine toiled away in auto factories in his youth and went on to become the 18th Poet Laureate of the United States and a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer. His early experiences provided the grist for “gritty, fiercely unpretentious free verse about American manliness, physical labor, simple pleasures and profound grief” (Publishers Weekly). Join us for a very special evening with this national treasure.

Books will be available for purchase and signing

Distinguished Visiting Fellow in the UCSB College of Creative Studies