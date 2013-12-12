Calendar » Phillip Claypool - Upstairs at the “G”

December 12, 2013 from 8:00pm - 9:30pm

Country singer Philip Claypool will star in an intimate Upstairs at the “G” performance on Thursday, December 12 at 8:00pm at The Granada Theatre. Born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, Claypool considers himself a “Southern” singer/songwriter. While he is adept at many musical genres, he concedes that the Mississippi Delta continues to run deepest throughout his musical influences. With his first CD, Circus Leaving Town, Claypool garnered national critical acclaim, including USA Today’s Top 10 Country Album of 1995. He lived in Santa Barbara for a number of years, and has just returned from a year in Nashville with his new single release “Strong One.” With this new single, Claypool has again begun climbing the country music charts nationally. For this extraordinary performance, Claypool will be joined by renowned Bay Area guitarist Jimmy Dillon, who has backed the best, trading licks with Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen, and performing alongside Sting, Joe Cocker, BB King and many others. This special performance is proudly sponsored by Roger and Sarah Chrisman.