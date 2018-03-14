Calendar » PHorum: Perspectives in Healtcare

March 14, 2018 from 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

VNHC is proud to announce that Gary Malkin, multiple Emmy®, Clio, Peabody and ASCAP award recipient, will provide the keynote at the upcoming 5th Annual PHorum: Perspectives in Healthcare. The 2018 PHorum will feature the VNHC Music Therapy Program, and discuss the deeper and more substantial role of music in healthcare and music as medicine for the heart and soul.