PHorum: Perspectives in Healthcare
March 9, 2017 from 5pm - 8:30pm
PHorum is Santa Barbara’s annual healthcare symposium where national, regional and local health care leaders share and discuss relevant issues that impact our community. Now in its fourth year, PHorum will feature keynote speaker Dr. Lani Leary and a panel of esteemed local healthcare industry leaders who will discuss the universality of end of life, bereavement and preparing for a meaningful death.
- Organizer/Sponsor: Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care
- Starts: March 9, 2017 5pm - 8:30pm
- Price: Free with registration. Online Registration TBA in February
- Location: The Fess Parker A DoubleTree Resort by Hilton, 633 E Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara, CA 93103
- Website: http://www.vnhcsb.org/phorum/
- Sponsors: Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care