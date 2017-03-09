Calendar » PHorum: Perspectives in Healthcare

March 9, 2017 from 5pm - 8:30pm

PHorum is Santa Barbara’s annual healthcare symposium where national, regional and local health care leaders share and discuss relevant issues that impact our community. Now in its fourth year, PHorum will feature keynote speaker Dr. Lani Leary and a panel of esteemed local healthcare industry leaders who will discuss the universality of end of life, bereavement and preparing for a meaningful death.