Calendar » Photographers needed for Basketball Tournament

March 16, 2014 from 9:00am - 3:00pm

Do you have awesome photography skills? Do you want to improve your skills while giving back to the community?

Volunteer as a photographer for Special Olympics 14th Annual Basketball Tournament on March 16th at UCSB Event Center between 9am and 3pm.

Join us as three local Santa Barbara Special Olympics teams will be joined by 38 teams of athletes from San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, Lompoc, Conejo Valley, Simi Valley, Ventura, Santa Clarita and Tri Valley to compete and enjoy of the sport of basketball. This year's Opening Ceremonies begin at 9:00am with a welcome from Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider and Santa Barbara County Supervisor Janet Wolf.

If interested, email Michelle Duke at [email protected] You don't have to stay the whole time. Any amount of time you can commit to would be greatly appreciated.

Hope to see you there for an exciting day of competition. Watching these athletes compete is truly inspiring.