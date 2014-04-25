Calendar » Photographers needed for School Games

April 25, 2014 from 9:00am - 12:00pm

Do you have awesome photography skills? Do you want to improve your skills while giving back to the community?

Volunteer as a photographer for Special Olympics School Games at SBCC Track on April 25th between 9am and 12pm. Come watch as special education and inclusion students compete in only inter-school competition. Athletes will have the opportunity to participate in up to three Track & Field events including 25, 50, 100 & 200 Meter Races; the 10, 25, & 50 Meter Race Walk; the10 Meter Wheelchair Race & 30 Meter Wheelchair Slalom. Field Events include a Softball Throw, Tennis Ball Throw, Tennis Ball Drop (for athletes in wheelchairs,) Standing Long Jump & Running Long Jump.

If interested, email Michelle Duke at [email protected] You don't have to stay the whole time. Any amount of time you can commit to would be greatly appreciated.

Hope to see you there for an exciting day of competition. Watching these athletes compete is truly inspiring.