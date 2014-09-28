Calendar » Photographic Documentation of Construction of Hoover Dam

September 28, 2014 from 2:00pm - 3:00pm



TITLE: Photography of the Construction of Hoover Dam

SPEAKER: Dr. Barbara Vilander, Art Department, SBCC

When Hoover Dam was built, its construction was documented in photographs by Ben Glaha of the Bureau of Reclamation. The results had unexpected artistic merit as well as technical content, and Dr. Vilander will talk about the aesthetic, historical, and technical content of these amazing photos.

