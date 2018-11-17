Pixel Tracker

Photography Gallery Celebrates Ventura With a Fine Art Book

November 17, 2018 from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
A champagne toast and poetry reading at 7:30 p.m. will highlight the party, where the new hardcover coffee-table book depicting Ventura in photos will be released for sale, for $49.95. The event also will celebrate Latitudes’ first five years on Main Street. Music and light refreshments will be featured.


For more information: Visit www.latitudesfineart.com or call 805-642-5257.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Latitudes Fine Art Gallery
  • Starts: November 17, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Latitudes Fine Art Gallery, 401 E. Main St., Ventura
  • Website: www.latitudesfineart.com
  • Sponsors: Latitudes Fine Art Gallery
 
 
 