Photojournalism Camp
July 10, 2012 from 8:30am - 12:30pm
Students become better writers while learning to use technology they will need in the near future. We integrate journalism and photo assignments while teaching the use of Photoshop and Word Press. Students will create an interactive online blog with articles and photography!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Gateway
- Starts: July 10, 2012 8:30am - 12:30pm
- Price: $169.00 per week
- Location: 4850 Hollister Ave Ste C (Turnpike Center)
- Website: http://www.gatewaycamps.com