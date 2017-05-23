Calendar » Photoshop for Digital Photographers

May 23, 2017 from 9:00am - 11:15am

SBCC Career Skills Institute

This course focuses on the capabilities of Photoshop for the PC and Mac, including advanced layering, composition, and retouching techniques. Familiarity with Photoshop is recommended for this class.

Students may elect to take this course independent of a Career Skills Institute digital badge or apply it to the Digital Design Basics Badge. Students who complete this badge will develop entry-level graphic design skills in print and online media.

To obtain the Digital Design Basics Badge, students must complete a total of four courses:

(1) Digital Design Techniques (required)

(2) Photoshop for Digital Photographers (required)

(3) Photoshop (required)

(4) one CSI design elective course of students’ choice (Introduction to Adobe Illustrator, Digital Cameras Digital Photos, or Introduction to Dreamweaver)

Photoshop for Digital Photographers takes place on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting May 23 through June 22 from 9:00 AM until 11:15 AM.

Course number: PHOT NC002 (CRN 20589)

Date: Tuesday, May 23 (Tuesdays & Thursdays, May 23 – June 22)

Time: 9:00 AM – 11:15 AM

Location: SBCC Wake Campus, Room 3; 300 N Turnpike Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

Class cost: Free

Contact: Register online at www.sbcc.edu/csi or call (805) 683-8282

Career Skills Institute at Santa Barbara City College

The SBCC Career Skills Institute launched in 2015 to address the growing gap between the skills employers need and the current lack of workforce skills. The innovative program serves job-seekers, employers and employees with a tuition–free noncredit certificate programs to provide career training for employees and job seekers. Participants can earn certificates and digital badges demonstrating knowledge and skills in over 25 areas of business, design and technology. For more information, visit www.sbcc.edu/csi or call 683-8282.