Calendar » Piano Kitchen Presents: Grex (SF), w/Free Pop

January 31, 2015 from 8:00pm

Bay Area trio Grex has been called "essential current-and-future listening," a "near-seamless blend of modern jazz, indie rock, and blues rock” (Tiny Mix Tapes). The band's mighty, twisted music has drawn comparisons to classic psychedelic rock (Jimi Hendrix, Cream), creative jazz (Ornette Coleman, John Coltrane), and alternative rock (Sonic Youth, The Pixies). Joining Grex will be local avant garde rock ensemble Free Pop.