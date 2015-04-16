Calendar » Piano Riviera Lounge Presents Vocalist Mari Koda

April 16, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The Piano Riviera Lounge is pleased to present Mari Koda, the sultry sounds of Santa Barbara jazz and blues vocalist accompanied by the talented pianist George Friedenthal on Thursday, April 16th at 7pm. Enjoy sips and bites from the talented culinary team at Piano as you enjoy a soulful night under the stars across from the Santa Barbara Courthouse beautiful Sunken Gardens.

Featuring a cross breed of classic jazz greats from the likes of Billie Holiday & Ella Fitzgerald to the contemporary voices of Eva Cassidy, Diana Krall, and Norah Jones, expect a night to remember where the genres of musical tastes from past to present will be a soulful journey to captivate and set you free.

For more information, please visit the event page here. Or please contact Piano Riviera Lounge at 805-882-0050.