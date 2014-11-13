Calendar » Piano Riviera Lounge Sets the Stage for Opera Night

November 13, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Piano Riviera Lounge is setting the stage to host its first-ever Opera Night with special performances by Soprano Alicia Richardson and Baritone Eric Carampatan, and featuring renowned local pianist Renee Hamaty, on Thursday, November 13, from 7:00 – 9:00pm. The evening will be filled with all the drama and romance of an intimate opera, featuring performances including classical opera and operettas, solos and duets performance, set against Piano Riviera Lounge’s romantic backdrop of the Santa Barbara Courthouse and Sunken Gardens across the way. In addition to the live opera entertainment, this special evening will feature a 3-course pre-fixe menu including wine, with operatic performances between each course for $75 per person (tax and gratuity not included). For reservations and more information, please call (805) 882-0050.