Pianos on State Street

October 2, 2017 from 9am - (pm

A favorite event in Santa Barbara, Pianos on State is a collaborative and interactive musical experience that takes place during Arts and Humanities month in October. The eighth annual installment will take place October 2nd-16th 2017, the longest run of Pianos on State to date! Each piano becomes its own piece of art as local Santa Barbara artists create individual looks.

Pianos will be available for musical exploration, impromptu play, and group performances morning, afternoon and evening (9am-9pm per piano). Amateur, professionals, and public musicians are invited to sit down and play!