Picassos For Peanuts
December 2, 2017 from 2:30pm - 4:30pm
The Goleta Valley Art Association Presents
Picassos for Peanuts
purchase fine art and unique holiday gifts for $300 and under
WHEN: December 2, 2017 2:30 - 4:30 Sale and Reception
WHERE: Goleta Valley Library - Community Room, 500 North Fairview Avenue, Goleta
Paintings will remain on display and can be purchased through December 29
Contact:
Terre Sanitate - 805-967-5488
www.tgvaa.org
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: The Goleta Valley Art Association
- Starts: December 2, 2017 2:30pm - 4:30pm
- Price: 0
- Location: Goleta Valley Librry, 500 North Fairview Avenue, Goleta
- Website: https://www.tgvaa.org
- Sponsors: The Goleta Valley Art Association