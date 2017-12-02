Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 4:40 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Picassos For Peanuts

December 2, 2017 from 2:30pm - 4:30pm

The Goleta Valley Art Association Presents

purchase fine art and unique holiday gifts for $300 and under

 

WHEN: December 2, 2017 2:30 - 4:30 Sale and Reception

WHERE: Goleta Valley Library - Community Room, 500 North Fairview Avenue, Goleta 

Paintings will remain on display and can be purchased through December 29

 

Contact:

Terre Sanitate - 805-967-5488

[email protected]

www.tgvaa.org

 

  • Organizer/Sponsor: The Goleta Valley Art Association
  • Starts: December 2, 2017 2:30pm - 4:30pm
  • Price: 0
  • Location: Goleta Valley Librry, 500 North Fairview Avenue, Goleta
  • Website: https://www.tgvaa.org
  • Sponsors: The Goleta Valley Art Association
 
 
 