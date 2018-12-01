Calendar » Picassos For Peanuts

December 1, 2018 from 2:30pm - 4:30pm

Picassos for Peanuts Show and Reception

The GVAA Picassos for Peanuts Show will be on display at the Goleta Library,

500 North Fairview from November 30 th until January 4 th . Local artists will

display landscapes, abstracts, portraits and photography. All works are priced

for holiday gift giving at $300 or under.

Our reception is held at the library on Saturday, December 1 st from 2:30 - 4:30

pm. Come join us for a fun afternoon. At the reception, you will be able to view

and purchase the art, meet and greet the artists and enjoy festive decorations,

music and refreshments. Many of the artists present will also have cards, prints,

unframed art and jewelry for sale along with other original items. It is a perfect

opportunity for finding unique treasures for holiday gift giving.

Contact Terre Sanitate, GVAA VP - [email protected] 805-451-6919