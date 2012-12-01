Calendar » Pick & Paint

December 1, 2012 from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Lend a hand at the historic Santa Inés Mission Mills complex and learn about the history of this site. Olive Picking: SBTHP will provide all tools and equipment. Wear comfortable shoes and clothes you don't mind getting dirty. RSVP: 11/28, (805) 965-0093 or [email protected] Artist Invitation: Bring your art materials and document the beautiful environs surrounding the historic Santa Inés Mission Mills. RSVP: 11/28, (805) 686-1211 or [email protected]