Pick & Paint

December 1, 2012 from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Lend a hand at the historic Santa Inés Mission Mills complex and learn about the history of this site. Olive Picking: SBTHP will provide all tools and equipment. Wear comfortable shoes and clothes you don't mind getting dirty. RSVP: 11/28, (805) 965-0093 or [email protected] Artist Invitation: Bring your art materials and document the beautiful environs surrounding the historic Santa Inés Mission Mills. RSVP: 11/28, (805) 686-1211 or [email protected]

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: SBTHP
  • Starts: December 1, 2012 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Santa Inés Mission Mills, 2010 Mission Drive, Solvang, CA 93463
  • Website: http://www.sbthp.org
 
 
 