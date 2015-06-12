Calendar » Picnic in the Park

June 12, 2015 from 12:00pm - 1:00pm

Picnic in the Park offers free, nutritious meals, activities and enrichment opportunities to ensure that summer is fun for all kids in our county.

The Foodbank provides free nutritious meals to children in our county during the summer as part of the USDA Summer Food Service Program. Healthy summer meals are served at various locations countywide – Monday thru Friday for ten weeks. There are no income requirements, and any child 18 and under is welcome to come and receive a free, delicious lunch every weekday this summer. We also offer activities, games, and enrichment lessons at our sites throughout the summer. There is no sign-up or registration process and meals are served on a first-come, first-served basis.