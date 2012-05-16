Pico Iyer, in conversation with Don George
May 16, 2012 from 7 p.m.
Pico and Don’s previous conversations have electrified audiences. Please join us for an intimate and wide-ranging discussion of the joys, challenges, and unforgettable adventures of travel, as well as Iyer’s extraordinary new work. A benefit for Council on Alcoholism and Drub Abuse.
- Starts: May 16, 2012 7 p.m.
- Price: Adult tickets are $24 and Student tickets are $12.
- Location: Lobero Theatre
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/calendar/index.php?display=event&id=774&returnto=list