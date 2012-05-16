Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 12:29 pm | Partly Cloudy 69º

 
 
 
 

Pico Iyer, in conversation with Don George

May 16, 2012 from 7 p.m.

Pico and Don’s previous conversations have electrified audiences. Please join us for an intimate and wide-ranging discussion of the joys, challenges, and unforgettable adventures of travel, as well as Iyer’s extraordinary new work. A benefit for Council on Alcoholism and Drub Abuse.

 

Event Details

 
 
 