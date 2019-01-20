Calendar » Pictures at an Exhibition

January 20, 2019 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm

The Santa Barbara Symphony presents the multisensory, orchestral and visual paring, Pictures at an Exhibition, on Sunday, January 20th at The Granada Theatre (1214 State St). This beloved orchestral standard by Modest Mussorgsky is accompanied by an animated film created by students and graduates at the USC School of Cinematic Arts. Interpretations of the music are woven into this animated film, rich with fantasy, whimsy, and adventure. In addition, the evening will feature Brahms’ daring Double Concerto for Violin and Cello, highlighting the exceptional talents of concertmaster Jessica Guideri and principal cellist, Trevor Handy. Join the Santa Barbara Symphony for an evening full of music and visual wonder at The Granada Theatre! For questions please call (805) 899-2222 or email at [email protected]