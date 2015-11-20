Calendar » Piedrasassi Winemaker Dinner

November 20, 2015 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm



To celebrate the robust fall season, Wine + Beer and the Santa Barbara Public Market will continue their winemaker dinner series on Friday, November 20 at 6:00pm, featuring Piedrasassi Wines and Chef Kyle Jones.



First Course

Grilled Eggplant- harissa chevre, roasted grapes and micro mint

2013 Santa Barbara County Syrah



Second Course

Octopus "Cassoulet"- Grilled octopus, chili buttered white beans, chorizo and olive tapenade

2011 Santa Barbara County Syrah



Third Course

Smoked Pork Belly- Cherrywood smoked pork belly, bacon- swiss chard dressing, tart cherry reduction, apple sage compote

2013 Sebastiano Syrah/2013 Rim Rock Syrah



Fourth Course

Savory Tart Tartin: Taleggio, caramelized pear, savory shortbread, spiced sauvignon blanc syrup, foie gras custard

2012 Skin Contact



The Piedrasassi Winemaker Dinner is on Friday, November 20 at 6:00pm. This is an intimate event, with only 32 seats available. Tickets are $95 and advance reservations are required. Call 805-770-7702 for details and to reserve.

