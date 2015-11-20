Piedrasassi Winemaker Dinner
To celebrate the robust fall season, Wine + Beer and the Santa Barbara Public Market will continue their winemaker dinner series on Friday, November 20 at 6:00pm, featuring Piedrasassi Wines and Chef Kyle Jones.
First Course
Grilled Eggplant- harissa chevre, roasted grapes and micro mint
2013 Santa Barbara County Syrah
Second Course
Octopus "Cassoulet"- Grilled octopus, chili buttered white beans, chorizo and olive tapenade
2011 Santa Barbara County Syrah
Third Course
Smoked Pork Belly- Cherrywood smoked pork belly, bacon- swiss chard dressing, tart cherry reduction, apple sage compote
2013 Sebastiano Syrah/2013 Rim Rock Syrah
Fourth Course
Savory Tart Tartin: Taleggio, caramelized pear, savory shortbread, spiced sauvignon blanc syrup, foie gras custard
2012 Skin Contact
The Piedrasassi Winemaker Dinner is on Friday, November 20 at 6:00pm. This is an intimate event, with only 32 seats available. Tickets are $95 and advance reservations are required. Call 805-770-7702 for details and to reserve.
Event Details
- Starts: November 20, 2015 6:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: $95
- Location: The Kitchen (inside the Santa Barbara Public Market)
- Website: http://sbpublicmarket.com/events/piedrasassi-winemaker-dinner/