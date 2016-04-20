Calendar » Piku

April 20, 2016 from 6pm - 7:30pm

Piku juggles the demands of her life as a successful architect and caretaker of her 70-year old hypochondriac father. Getting a life of her own just doesn't seem possible—and not for the lack of trying. Piku is a quirky comedy about a daughter and father dealing with each other's conflicting world views while recognizing that they are each other's sole emotional support. There will be a performance by Andaaz Bollywood Fusion prior to the screening. (135 min, Hindi w/ English subtitles, 2016)