Calendar » Pilates and Nutrition for Bone Health Workshop

May 5, 2018 from 10:30am - 12:30pm

Whether you have Osteoporosis or want to learn how to help prevent it this workshop is for you.

Each year on the first Saturday in May, the Pilates Method Alliance® (PMA)® celebrates Pilates Day. Pilates Day was created by the PMA to promote awareness of the many benefits that Pilates provides to every age group, and to promote healthy living.

Celebrate Pilates Day with Pilates professional and Licensed Buff Bones® Instructor Alexis Pittmon and Nutrition Consultant Grace Twedt. You will learn how Pilates based exercise and nutrition can help keep your bones strong and healthy, plus experience a Buff Bones® workout.

Registration & Details:

(805) 334-0216 | [email protected] | www.bewellpilates.com