Calendar » Pilipino American Heritage Month: Becoming Mexipino

October 22, 2012 from 4:00 pm

Lecture/MCC Lounge Becoming Mexipino is a social-historical interpretation of two ethnic groups, one Mexican, the other Pilipino, whose shared experiences with colonialism, racial discrimination, labor organizing, and familial ties fostered multiple generations of multiethnic Mexipinos. Guevarra, a UCSB alum, is an assistant professor of Asian Pacific American Studies at Arizona State University.