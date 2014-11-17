Calendar » Pilobolus Dance Theater

November 17, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3076 or (805) 893-3535

Back by Popular Demand

Pilobolus Dance Theater

Sponsored in part by the Cohen Family Fund of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan

Mon, Nov 17, 8:00 p.m., Granada Theatre

“Pilobolus embodies a large part of what the best in contemporary dance is all about: discovery.” The Washington Post



Whether performing for millions at the Olympics, in an Academy Awards telecast or live on stage, Pilobolus is a troupe of dancers who leap, fly, intertwine and break all the rules. These “shape-shifters extraordinaire” (Philadelphia Inquirer) bring a brilliant ingenuity to the stage that defies all notions of what modern dance is and can be. Their accessible performances are part dance, part mime, part sculpture and filled with humor, athleticism and theatricality. Get your tickets early! The popular dance-theater group’s shows typically sell out. (Contains partial nudity.)