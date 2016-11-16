Calendar » Ping Chong: All Islands Connect Under Water

November 16, 2016 from 4 pm - 5 pm

Ping Chong + Company produces theatrical works addressing the important cultural and civic issues of our times, striving to reach the widest audiences with the greatest level of artistic innovation and social integrity. The company was founded in 1975 by leading theatrical innovator Ping Chong with a mission to create works of theater and art that explore the intersections of race, culture, history, art, media, and technology in the modern world. Ping Chong presents a talk and Q & A with rich visuals on his 45-year career creating original works and collaborations to produce theater that reveals beauty, precision, and a commitment to social justice.

Co-presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Mary Craig Auditorium

Free

Reserve tickets at the Museum Visitor Services desks, or online at tickets.sbma.net.