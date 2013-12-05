Calendar » Pink Martini Holiday Show

December 5, 2013 from 08:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2820 or (805) 893-3535

China Forbes is back!

Pink Martini

“An international phenomenon combining glamour and sophisticated easy-listening with multilingual songs and the unexpected.” The Guardian (U.K.)

“A knowing sophistication backed by skillful arrangements... [China Forbes] tempers heartbreak with savoir faire.” The New York Times

The worldly and beguiling Pink Martini returns for a special holiday concert! Beloved chanteuse China Forbes – back after a two-year hiatus – performs with Portland’s 12-piece “little orchestra,” led by effervescent bandleader/pianist Thomas Lauderdale. Influenced by sultry Latin music, swinging jazz, cabaret, cinema scores and more, the fabulously eclectic ensemble will intoxicate you with its polished and glamorous sound. The band will draw from its best-selling, multi-denominational album Joy to the World, upcoming release Get Happy (due out Sept. 24) and longtime favorites. Get your fill of heady holiday cheer and goodwill toward all, Pink Martini-style.