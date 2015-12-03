Calendar » Pink Martini: Holiday Show

December 3, 2015 from 8:00pm

The beloved Pink Martini returns with singer Storm Large to ring in the holidays with a festive, globally-inspired concert of treasured classics and jovial tunes from its multi-denominational album Joy to the World and recent releases like Get Happy and Dream a Little Dream. The fabulously eclectic ensemble’s polished and glamorous sound – “jet set, vintage-chic, more than a little campy” (The New York Times) – is an intoxicating concoction of sultry Latin music, swinging jazz, cabaret, cinema scores and more. In the words of its effervescent bandleader/pianist Thomas Lauderdale: “Pink Martini is a rollicking around-the-world musical adventure… if the United Nations had a house band in 1962, hopefully we’d be that band.”