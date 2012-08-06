Calendar » Pink Smoke Over the Vatican Documentary

August 6, 2012 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Pink Smoke Over The Vatican is a new documentary that delves into the controversial and growing movement of women seeking to be ordained as Roman Catholic priests. The film explores their internal struggles as they challenge the church they love as well as the external battles with the Church hierarchy, centuries-old tradition and rampant prejudice. This movie inspires all to stand up to power and follow their true call. These women need to be heard!