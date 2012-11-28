Calendar » Pinkberry Fundaiser for S.B. Wildlife Care Network

November 28, 2012 from 11:00am - 11:00pm

Come enjoy Pinkberry and support local wildlife rescue with the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network. Join us on Wednesday November 28th anytime from 11am to 11pm at the Pinkberry on 742 State Street here in Santa Barbara. So help support the 4000+ wild animals the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network rescues each year while enjoying delicious Pinkberry frozen yogurt. For more information or to find other ways you can help check out our website at SBWCN.org.