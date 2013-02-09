Calendar » Pinkie & Tamales

February 9, 2013 from 12:00pm - 3:00pm

It’s a release celebration for our 2012 ‘Pink Fiddle’ Rosé of Pinot Noir! Start out with a taste of our premier sparkling wine ‘Bubbles’, and then taste your way through the rest of our current line-up with a special highlight of ‘Pink Fiddle’. Free mini-Tamale included with your $10 tasting fee. Pink attire is encouraged! Need the perfect gift for your sweetie? Give your love a bouquet of ROSÉS! Buy 5 bottles of ‘Pink Fiddle’ and get the 6th bottle for a penny.