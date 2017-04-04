Calendar » An Evening of Pinot and Purses

April 4, 2017 from 5:00pm

Pinot and purses – two of a girl’s best friends will be combined for a fun filled philanthropic evening benefiting the American Heart Association’s fight to end heart disease in women. The "Evening of Pinot and Purses” will take place at Salon U, 1719 State Street in Santa Barbara. Tickets are $20, or receive a free ticket if you donate a gently used designer purse.



A silent auction will feature an array of both vintage and new handbags. Jewelry will also be available for purchase. Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served at 5 pm, and the auction will close at 6:30 pm.



The Go Red For Women campaign raises awareness that heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women, and encourages them to take preventive measures to reduce their risk. The movement harnesses the energy, passion and power women have to band together and collectively wipe out heart disease. It also gives them the tools they need to lead a heart healthy life. On a national level, the Go Red For Women movement has resulted in 650,000 women’s lives being saved over the last 10 years.