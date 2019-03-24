Pinot & Pizza Party at Carr Winery
The day is here... we're uncorking the highly-anticipated 2017 Pinot Noir releases, firing up the pizza ovens with Lucca Truck, and throwing out all the stops for our Pinot & Pizza Party — an unmissable kickoff to spring, sunshine, and the latest Carr wine! Enjoy live music by Key Party while tasting through the lineup of our debut Pinot Noirs, newly-bottled this month.
Free admission and open to non-club members — so bring a friend (or 4)!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Brenna Ritchey
- Starts: March 24, 2019 3:00pm - 6:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: 414 N. Salsipuedes Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93103
- Website: https://carrwinery.com