Pinot & Pizza Party at Carr Winery

March 24, 2019 from 3:00pm - 6:00pm
The day is here... we're uncorking the highly-anticipated 2017 Pinot Noir releases, firing up the pizza ovens with Lucca Truck, and throwing out all the stops for our Pinot & Pizza Party — an unmissable kickoff to spring, sunshine, and the latest Carr wine! Enjoy live music by Key Party while tasting through the lineup of our debut Pinot Noirs, newly-bottled this month.

Free admission and open to non-club members — so bring a friend (or 4)!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Brenna Ritchey
  • Starts: March 24, 2019 3:00pm - 6:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: 414 N. Salsipuedes Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93103
  • Website: https://carrwinery.com
 
 
 