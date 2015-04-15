Calendar » Piper Kerman

April 15, 2015 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3132 (805) 893-3535

UCSB/Santa Barbara Reads Author Event

Piper Kerman

The Real Story Behind Orange Is the New Black

“Fascinating… The true subject of this unforgettable book is female bonding and the ties that even bars can’t unbind.” People



In her best-selling memoir Orange is the New Black: My Year in a Woman’s Prison, Piper Kerman recounts the year she spent in the Danbury Correctional Facility. Compelling, moving and often hilarious, the stories of the women she met while in prison raise issues of friendship and family, mental illness, the odd cliques and codes of behavior, the role of religion, the uneasy relationship between prisoner and jailor – and the almost complete lack of guidance for life after prison. Join Kerman as she relates the true stories behind one of the most talked-about TV series in recent years.



Books will be available for purchase and signing



Presented as part of UCSB/Santa Barbara Reads, sponsored by the UCSB Library and the Office of the Executive Vice Chancellor with additional support from a variety of campus and community partners