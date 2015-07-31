Pismo Beach Premium Outlets will host its Back-to-School and Fall Preview Sale
Pismo Beach Premium Outlets will host its Back-to-School and Fall Preview Sale from July 31 to August 9, featuring special offers and more. A Labor Day Sidewalk Sale will be held September 3 through 9, and holiday hours will be available that weekend to help families get their fall shopping done, with stores open from 9 am to 9pm Friday through Saturday, 10am to 7pm Sunday, and 9am to 9pm on Monday, September 7.
Sale highlights include:
Aeropostale Friends and Family Sale August 6-9th: 30% off entire purchase
Tommy Hilfiger 40% off entire store: Sept. 3-7th
Pismo Beach Premium Outlets is home to exceptional brands with extraordinary savings of 25 to 65 percent every day. For more up-to-date news and events, follow Pismo Beach Premium Outlets online at twitter.com/PismoBeachPO and www.facebook.com/pismobeachpremiumoutlets
Event Details
- Starts: July 31, 2015 10:00a, - 9:00pm
- Location: Pismo Beach Premium Outlets, 333 Five Cities Drive, Ste 100, Pismo Beach, CA 93449