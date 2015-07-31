Calendar » Pismo Beach Premium Outlets will host its Back-to-School and Fall Preview Sale

July 31, 2015 from 10:00a, - 9:00pm

Pismo Beach Premium Outlets will host its Back-to-School and Fall Preview Sale from July 31 to August 9, featuring special offers and more. A Labor Day Sidewalk Sale will be held September 3 through 9, and holiday hours will be available that weekend to help families get their fall shopping done, with stores open from 9 am to 9pm Friday through Saturday, 10am to 7pm Sunday, and 9am to 9pm on Monday, September 7.

Sale highlights include:

Aeropostale Friends and Family Sale August 6-9th: 30% off entire purchase

Tommy Hilfiger 40% off entire store: Sept. 3-7th

