Calendar » Pizza Mizza Fundraiser benefiting Storytellers

February 11, 2015 from 11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Enjoy fresh and delicious pizza while supporting Junior League of Santa Barbara’s New Member project with Storyteller Children’s Center, an organization that provides tuition-free early childhood education for homeless and at-risk children in Santa Barbara County, as well as comprehensive support services for their families. The project involves renovating a Storyteller Children’s Center classroom and raising funds to provide supplies needed to make the classroom more comfortable and inviting for the 100 families Storyteller serves each year.

The fundraiser will take place at Pizza Mizza On February 11th, 2015 when 15% of every Pizza Mizza order, dine-in, take out or delivery, will go towards the JLSB New Member Project at Story Teller Children’s Center, if you mention JLSB when ordering.

Hope to see you there!