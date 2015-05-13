Pizza Mizza fundraiser for PEP
May 13, 2015 from 11:00am - 9:00pm
What's for dinner on Wednesday? How about a delicious pizza with a side of PEP! Join Postpartum Education for Parents (PEP) at Pizza Mizza on Wednesday, May 13 for food and fundraising. Mention PEP when you place your dine-in, takeout or delivery order and PEP will receive 15%. It's a night off from cooking and cleaning, and a great way to support PEP!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Postpartum Education for Parents (PEP)
- Location: Pizza Mizza
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1569569046641222/
