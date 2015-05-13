Calendar » Pizza Mizza fundraiser for PEP

May 13, 2015 from 11:00am - 9:00pm

What's for dinner on Wednesday? How about a delicious pizza with a side of PEP! Join Postpartum Education for Parents (PEP) at Pizza Mizza on Wednesday, May 13 for food and fundraising. Mention PEP when you place your dine-in, takeout or delivery order and PEP will receive 15%. It's a night off from cooking and cleaning, and a great way to support PEP!