Pizza Party Cooking Class

August 13, 2017 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm

Ojai author and private chef Randy Graham will show you how to make restaurant quality pizza at home using pizza stones and traditional ingredients. In addition, there will be a pizza surprise so come hungry! Recipes are included and signed copies of his Ojai Valley cookbooks will be available for purchase. The class will be held at the Lavender Inn in downtown Ojai on Sunday, August 13, 2017, from 1pm to 3pm. Call (805) 646-6635 for reservations. Class size is limited to 10 participants. This class will fill up quickly.