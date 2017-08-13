Pizza Party Cooking Class
Ojai author and private chef Randy Graham will show you how to make restaurant quality pizza at home using pizza stones and traditional ingredients. In addition, there will be a pizza surprise so come hungry! Recipes are included and signed copies of his Ojai Valley cookbooks will be available for purchase. The class will be held at the Lavender Inn in downtown Ojai on Sunday, August 13, 2017, from 1pm to 3pm. Call (805) 646-6635 for reservations. Class size is limited to 10 participants. This class will fill up quickly.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Ojai Culinary School, Lavender Inn
- Starts: August 13, 2017 1:00pm - 3:00pm
- Price: 75
- Location: 210 E Matilija St Ojai CA 93023
- Website: https://valley-vegetarian.com/2017/07/17/cooking-class-pizza-party/
- Sponsors: Ojai Culinary School, Lavender Inn