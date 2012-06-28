Calendar » Pizza & Play with a Purpose for CALM

June 28, 2012 from 11:00am - 9:00pm

Pizza Mizza will be donating fifteen percent of all dine-in, take-out, and delivery orders to CALM throughout the day. The CALM staff and Board will be celebrating at Pizza Mizza from 5:00-8:00pm, so feel free to join them for a slice of pie! CALM is also encouraging supporters to bring a new or gently used game to donate. CALM is in particular need of Candyland, Chutes & Ladders, Uno, Connect 4, and decks of cards. So take the night off of cooking, and join CALM for a game and a slice of pizza!