Calendar » PizzaRev “Pay What You Want” Grand Opening Fundraiser for Dream Foundation

April 23, 2015 from 11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Thursday, April 23rd, join us in welcoming PizzaRev to Santa Barbara as they kick-off their grand opening at the Paseo Nuevo Shopping Mall with a marvelous “Pizzas for a Purpose” fundraiser. Guests are invited to “pay-what-you-want” for a custom-built, personal-sized pizza, with a suggested $8 contribution—100% of the proceeds from pizza sales will benefit Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally ill adults and their families. This fundraiser will be taking place all day so bring your friends, colleagues and families for lunch or dinner to enjoy some pizza while helping make dreams come true!