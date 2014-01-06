Calendar » Plains Indian Beadwork and Regalia from the Anthropology Collection

January 6, 2014 from 7:30pm - 9:00pm

Plains Indian Beadwork and Regalia from the Anthropology Collection

Illustrated Lecture and Exhibit Tour by Jan Timbrook, Ph.D.

Monday, January 6, 2014

7:30 – 9:00 PM – Fleischmann Auditorium



Plains tribes have been stereotyped as tipi-dwelling, horseback-riding, buffalo-hunting, warlike tribes led by great chiefs like Crazy Horse and Sitting Bull. Dr. Timbrook, SBMNH Curator of Ethnography, will discuss the Museum’s current special exhibit, which instead focuses on the diversity of Plains cultures through the aesthetic prism of their decorative arts.