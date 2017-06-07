Calendar » Plans for the Lotusland Japanese Garden

June 7, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The Japanese Garden at Ganna Walska Lotusland is the only Japanese garden open to the public in Santa Barbara County. It is an iconic example of the types of Japanese gardens built on private estates after World War II. Lotusland recently completed eight years of research to develop a comprehensive plan to renovate the Japanese Garden, with the intent of restoring Madame Walska’s and Frank Fujii’s vision, while also meeting the modern needs of a public garden and her visitors. Executive Director, Gwen Stauffer, will explain the history of the garden, and the goals, details and status of the planned renovation. Gwen Stauffer is CEO of Ganna Walska Lotusland, the incomparable estate gardens of opera diva Madame Ganna Walska, since 2008.