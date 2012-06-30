Calendar » Plant Sale and Kale Cooking Class!

June 30, 2012 from 10 am - 4 pm

Huge plant sale at Trinity Gardens! This fundraiser for Santa Barbara's newest community garden will offer edible plants as well as landscaping shrubs and trees, in a range of sizes and growth! ALSO, from 11 am - 1 pm: Kale Cooking Class! Join instructor Linda Vogel to learn a variety of delicious dishes with kale as the featured ingredient. Class includes ingredients and tools, please preregister: [email protected], 637-3201. Cost is $15. Includes lunch.