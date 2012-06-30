Plant Sale and Kale Cooking Class!
Huge plant sale at Trinity Gardens! This fundraiser for Santa Barbara's newest community garden will offer edible plants as well as landscaping shrubs and trees, in a range of sizes and growth! ALSO, from 11 am - 1 pm: Kale Cooking Class! Join instructor Linda Vogel to learn a variety of delicious dishes with kale as the featured ingredient. Class includes ingredients and tools, please preregister: [email protected], 637-3201. Cost is $15. Includes lunch.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Trinity Gardens
- Starts: June 30, 2012 10 am - 4 pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: 909 North La Cumbre Road
- Website: http://www.trinitygardenssb.org/p/about.html