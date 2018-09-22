Plant Sale Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society
Plant Sale
Saturday, September 22nd 10:00am-3:00pm
Located at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church
on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road Santa Barbara, CA
Admission and parking for the Annual Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society Plant Sale are free and open to the public.
Specialty Vendors attending and hundreds of member-grown plant varieties and related items are offered for sale. Raffle table of specimen plants and other items.
Exotics
Natives
Bromeliads
Succulents
Annuals
Perennials
Grasses
Cacti
www.sbchs.org