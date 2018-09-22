Calendar » Plant Sale Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society

September 22, 2018 from 10:00am - 3:00pm

Plant Sale

Saturday, September 22nd 10:00am-3:00pm

Located at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church

on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road Santa Barbara, CA

Admission and parking for the Annual Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society Plant Sale are free and open to the public.

Specialty Vendors attending and hundreds of member-grown plant varieties and related items are offered for sale. Raffle table of specimen plants and other items.

Exotics

Natives

Bromeliads

Succulents

Annuals

Perennials

Grasses

Cacti