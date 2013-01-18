Calendar » Plastic Planet Art Opening and Reception at AFS Gallery

January 18, 2013 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

On Friday, January 18th, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm the AFS Gallery opens its doors to Plastic Planet an environmentally-themed art exhibition that features the work of artists Holly Mackay, Richard Lang and Judith Selby Lang. Plastic Planet highlights art made from plastic marine debris and will help you re-think the way you view this ubiquitous substance.