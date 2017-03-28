Playing the Ukulele: Intermediate
Build on your ukulele experience. Enjoy learning the fundamentals of music theory, fingering techniques, melody notes, chords and advance strumming. In a supportive and social atmosphere, develop chording and rhythm skills, and experiment with techniques for developing speed while performing music from a portfolio of your favorite songs.
11 Sessions: 2/14/2017 - 5/2/2017; 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm; Please note! Due to the holiday schedule, there will be no class on 3/28/2017.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning
- Starts: February 14, 2017 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
- Price: $88
- Location: SBCC Schott Campus, 310 W. Padre, Room 22, Santa Barbara, CA
- Website: https://sbcc.augusoft.net//index.cfm?method=ClassInfo.ClassInformation&int_class_id=20281&int_category_id=0&int_sub_category_id=0&int_catalog_id=0
