PLAZA PLAYHOUSE THEATER TO HOSTS A DAY OF FIGHTING CANCER WITH ART

July 6, 2014 from 1:00PM - 6:00PM

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Carpinteria, CA June 25, 2014 - On Saturday, July 6th from 1pm-6pm Carpinteria’s Historic Plaza Playhouse Theater will inspire, educate and give back. Join us for an afternoon of Fighting Cancer with Music, Art, Dance, Film, with a special screening of the empowering new documentary: What the [email protected]# is Cancer and Why Does Everybody Have It?

When filmmaker, Allison W. Gryphon was diagnosed with stage 3a breast cancer in April of 2011 her first instinct was to make a movie about what she was up against to help both herself and others. Now three years later, Allison has formed The Why? Foundation, a cancer fighting support network focusing on the day-to-day of the fight and how to get through it. The foundation places a great focus on fighting cancer using creative outlets as well as education and awareness.

What the [email protected]#- is Cancer and Why Does Everybody Have it? is about understanding and celebrating those people. It’s about really hearing their voices and being invited to share those experiences in a way that will allow the viewer to walk away with inspiration, questions, knowledge and hopefully a desire to understand more and make things happen. This is a movie about learning what it means to fight cancer day-to-day, hour-to-hour, minute-to-minute.

Hosts for the event will be Lin Aubuchon, KTYD Morning Show Co-Host, Director of Marketing & Promotions and Peter Bie News Director, both from Rincon Broadcasting LLC. The day will be filled with performances, a movie screening and Q&A and more. Xenia Flores will be gracing the stage with a song on guitar, an expression of music and dance, performed by choreographer Kaita Lepore Mrazek and Tim Wood with original music by local teen Jamey Geston. Starshine Roshell, columnist at the Santa Barbara Independent will do a reading from a wonderful and humorous piece, that was featured in her column, called “She’s a Bad Mammograma.” There will be a few more surprises with an announcement from the director and award winning comic book writer Jim Krueger, and special guests including Los Angeles-based fashion designer Piper Gore.

A panel of survivors, caregivers, medical and professional advisory board will share their experience and answer questions during an intimate Q & A after the movie. Panelist include: Allison W. Gryphon - Breast Cancer Survivor, Filmmaker, and Founder of “The Why Foundation.” Tom Brown – 4 time Colon Cancer Survivor & Founder of Surfing for Life Foundation, Lolita Lopez, Breast Cancer Survivor and the NBC News Reporter Behind the Breast Cancer Empowering Series Replacing Fear with Hope, Cheryll Willin, Clinical Director, Oncology Services Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, Jen Johansen - 10 yr. Brain Cancer Survivor & Co-Chair Relay for Life Carpinteria, and Eydie Kaufman - Health Care Attorney and Caregiver.

Proceeds will benefit The Why? Foundation and Relay For Life of Carpinteria. Tickets are $20 in advance online and at Carpinteria Toy Company (cash or check only) or $25 at the door on the day of the event. EO Products will be providing gift bags to each guest in attendance. Doors open at 1:00 pm, pre-show entertainment at 1:30 pm, screening at 2:00 pm, brief intermission with light refreshments, followed by Q & A session. The theater is located at 4916 Carpinteria Avenue in downtown Carpinteria.

For more information and a full breakdown of event information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.plazatheatercarpinteria.com/#/calendar/76-cancer-benefit.