Calendar » PODS Helps Foster Youth Transition to Independence

May 13, 2017 from 6:00 am - 12:00pm

Local PODS Moving and Storage leader will be supporting local foster group Women of Substance Men of Honor (WOSMOH) at their 9th Annual Embracing Hearts for Foster Youth Rummage Sale with a donation of two PODS containers.

On Saturday, May 13, from 6 am to 12 pm at Lighthouse Church in Newbury Park, the community can shop the sale, with all the proceeds from the event will go toward purchasing food gift cards for foster youth about to graduate from high school and transition into independent living. The donation of the PODS containers will allow WOSMOH to securely store the donated items they have collected throughout the year for the rummage sale.

PODS will also be donating one dollar for each new “like” they receive on their Facebook page to WOSMOH through May 13th.

“PODS is happy to play a role in helping our local foster youth transition from foster care into living out in the big wide world,” expresses Steve Yapp, local PODS franchise owner. “We love to help out the local community especially when it supports such a worthy cause.”

WOSMOH is dedicated to supporting young men and women who have been or are in the foster care system, offering mentorship, counseling, scholarships and other resources to those who may have not been given the opportunity to better their lives.

“We can’t thank PODS enough for their kindness and generosity,” said Rosalina Vint, President and Founder of WOSMOH. “The donation of the PODS containers have been such a blessing and have helped us grow our rummage sale and provide more support for the youth we serve.”

Who: PODS and Women of Substance Men of Honor

What: 9th Annual Embracing Hearts for Foster Youth Rummage Sale

When: Saturday, May 13 from 6 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Lighthouse Church, 3353 Old Conejo Road, Newbury Park CA, 91319

About PODS

Steve Yapp is the owner of three Tri-Counties PODS franchises that serve residents and businesses in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.

Dedicated to the local community, Yapp’s franchises have donated hundreds of PODS containers to nonprofit and charitable organizations throughout Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, San Diego and Los Angeles counties since opening their doors in 2005.

A partial list of recipients include: Boys & Girls Clubs, FOOD Share of Ventura County, Casa Pacifica, Toys 4 Tots, California Strawberry Festival, Ojai Music Festival, Relay for Life, C.H.P. Holiday Toy Drive, Salvation Army, Santa Maria Good Samaritan, Oxnard Downtown Management District, Boy Scouts of Ventura County, California Visitors Center, Simi Valley Days, the Oxnard Salsa Festival, and Catholic Charities.

PODS is a leader in the moving and storage industry providing both residential and commercial services in 46 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the UK. Founded in 1998, PODS pioneered the portable moving and storage industry now preferred by many customers’ increasingly active and mobile lifestyles. To date, the PODS network has completed more than 700,000 long-distance moves, exceeded 3 million deliveries and has more than 170,000 PODS containers in service.

For more information, go to: www.mylocalpods.com.